Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 10 for Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane.



The Party leader congratulated Laos on its comprehensive achievements, with active contributions made by the capital Vientiane.



Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to the special relationship between the two countries, he said, affirming Vietnam’s strong and comprehensive support for reform in the neighbouring country.



He highlighted effective cooperation between the two capital cities, including the exchange of experience in Party building and collaboration in economy, trade, investment, infrastructure building, personnel training and COVID-19 prevention and control.



The Party chief urged Vientiane to step up close coordination and cooperation with Hanoi and other localities of Vietnam.



He asked Anouphap Tounalom to convey his wishes and regards to Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith and other senior leaders of Laos.



For his part, Anouphap Tounalom also congratulated Vietnam on its great achievements, and noted his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) headed by the Party chief, the Vietnamese people will gain greater attainments.



The official also thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their support to Laos, including Vientiane.



Laos will work together with Vietnam to promote their special solidarity, Anouphap Tounalom said, briefing his host on the situation in Laos and its capital city as well as outcomes of his talks with Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung.



Vientiane will join hands with Hanoi to effectively implement agreements reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, and the two capital cities./.