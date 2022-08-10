Children's representatives from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia take part in the ceremony of dove release pigeons to show the spirit of peace and solidarity. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A festival for children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia began on August 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, hosted by the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU).

The five-day event draws the participation of 185 children and 34 officials from the three countries.

This is an activity to celebrate the “Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022,” the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Laos, 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam - Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, the "Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022" and the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations.



Speaking at the opening of the event, Secretary of the HCMYU Central Committee Doan Ngo Van Cuong said that this year's festival is intended to create opportunities for children of the three countries to enhance exchanges and mutual understanding, and help educate them about the special traditional friendship among the three countries, thus promoting the role of young generations in preserving and further strengthening the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Party, State and people of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.



This is the fifth time the festival has been held. The event is organised every two years since 2010. Last year, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



During the event, delegates will visit historical relics and museums as well as attend activities at destinations in HCM City./.