Party leader offers incense at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid tribute to the kings and ancestors, who made enormous dedications to the country at Kinh Thien Palace, part of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, in Hanoi on February 13.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam - Ideal destination for a new year vacation
The prestigious American travel website Travel Off Path has announced the top six destinations in Asia for a year-end and New Year holiday, with Vietnam ranking second.
See more
Nang Tien Waterfall splendid amid Northwest forests
A splendid waterfall amid immense mountains and forests has been bestowed upon Van Ho district in Son La province. Follow us to see its beauty.
Exploring Cham cultural heritage inside Po Klong Garai Temple Tower complex
Located on Vietnam’s south-central coast, Ninh Thuan province boasts rich history and cultural heritage as a point of convergence for Cham ethnic culture. Among the Cham architecture in the province, the Po Klong Garai Temple Tower complex stands as a testament to ancient times.
Vietnam - World’s leading heritage destination
Not just captivating tourists with the natural beauty of its mountains, forests, and islands, Vietnam’s rich heritage also appeals to many visitors. Cultural heritage tourism has been identified as one of the leading offerings contributing to Vietnam’s tourism brand.
Stone church - An instagrammable spot in Sapa
A stone church is one of the ancient structures and iconic symbols of the misty resort town of Sapa in Lao Cai province. The Notre Dame Cathedral has become a popular tourist attraction, drawing a large number of visitors to the town in the northwest of Vietnam.
Hanoi named among top 100 best cities in the world
Hanoi was the sole representative from Vietnam to feature in the top 100 best cities in the world in 2024, released by newswire World’s Best Cities, with the capital ranking 96th overall.