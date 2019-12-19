Party leader urges army to lead in preventing “self-evolution”
The army should lead the way in preventing internal “self-evolution” and “self-transformation,” Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong said at a meeting on December 19 with a delegation of exemplars in building the all-people national defence in 2009-2019.
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and participants at the meeting (Source: VNA)
Members of the delegation are the most outstanding among over 700 delegates nationwide selected to attend a national meeting on building the all-people national defence and a ceremony to mark the 30th All-People Defence Festival and 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).
The Party leader, who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, said the 75th anniversary of the VPA is an occasion to sum up the valuable experiences in the revolutionary war policy and the excellent military art of the army under the leadership of the Party and with the unity and consensus of the entire nation.
In the coming period, the army should uphold its heroic traditions, unite and coordinate with all forces to firmly safeguard the sacred territorial sovereignty of the Fatherland, he said.
On behalf of the delegation, General Luong Cuong, member of the Central Military Commission and head of the VPA’s General Political Department, reported to the Party and State leader the outstanding achievements in building the all-people defence in the period from 2009-2029.
Major General Le Xuan Thanh, Commander of the Coast Guard Region III, talked about the force’s efforts to protect sea and island sovereignty and support fishermen at sea, while Standing Vice Chairman of Quang Ninh province’s People’s Committee Dang Huy Hau briefed the leader on the building of the people-based defence in his province.
Lieutenant Sa Minh Ngoc from the Department of Peacekeeping Operations spoke about the contribution of VPA officers and soldiers to the UN peacekeeping activities in the past five years./.