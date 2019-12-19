Politics Top legislator hosts Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services, in Hanoi on December 19, during which she affirmed that Vietnamese leaders always back stronger cooperation between the two countries’ armies.

Politics Prime Minister works with Tank-Armoured Corps PM Phuc has commended the Tank-Armour Corps for their combat readiness, as seen in the good performance of the tank teams in the Tank Contest at the 2019 International Army Games In Russia.

Politics Vietnam, Japan agree to enhance exchanges between parliamentarians Vietnam and Japan have agreed to increase exchanges between parliamentarians, especially young and female ones, to share information and experience in legislative activities.