Head of the CPV's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung led a delegation to Italy and the Vatican for a working trip from January 16-19.

During the trip, the Vietnamese delegation held meetings and working sessions with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, leaders of ruling parties, and major political parties in Italy, Chairpersons of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and several parliamentarians representing various parties.

They met with Pope Francis and held working sessions with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Vatican.

During working sessions with leaders of the Italian Government, Parliament and political parties, the Vietnamese delegation praised the positive development of the strategic partnership between the two countries and briefed on the achievements made by Vietnam during its nearly 40 years of renovation, as well as the Vietnamese Party and State’s development orientations and foreign policies.

They proposed that the two countries actively realise agreements, expand cooperation in line with their potential and demands, and improve the effectiveness of party-to-party cooperation.

While in Vatican, the delegation affirmed the policies of the Vietnamese Party and State regarding the guarantee of the rights to freedom of religion and belief, and updated on the development of Catholicism in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese side expressed delight at the new important strides in Vietnam-Vatican relations, and reiterated the invitations from the Vietnamese Party and State leaders to the Pope to visit Vietnam.

Partners congratulated Vietnam on its achievements under the leadership of the CPV, with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the helm, considering Vietnam a successful development model.

Leaders of the Italian Government, Parliament, political parties, and the Vatican highlighted the importance of their relationship with Vietnam, expressing high regard for Vietnam's guidelines and policies.

Pope Francis accepted the invitation to visit Vietnam and suggested collaborative efforts to arrange the visit. The Italian authorities also engaged in discussions regarding specific cooperation activities for the future./.