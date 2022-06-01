Party official visits Bolikhamxay province of Laos
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, on June 1 visited Bolikhamxay province as part of her trip to Laos.
At a working session with Kongkeo Xaysongkham, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Secretary - Governor of Bolikhamxay province, Mai informed the host on Party building work in Vietnam and the results of the talks between the Organisation Commissions of the CPV Central Committee and the LPRP Central Committee and her meetings with Lao Party and State leaders.
She lauded the important outcomes of cooperation and mutual assistance between Bolikhamxay and Vietnamese localities, especially Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces.
Kongkeo briefed the Vietnamese guest on the current situation in the province and its achievements in implementing resolutions adopted at the 11th National Congress of the LPRP and the 7th provincial Party Congress, as well as cooperation between Bolikhamxay and Vietnamese localities and activities held within the Laos-Vietnam, Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year in 2022.
Mai expressed hope that Bolikhamxay will continue to work closely with Vietnamese cities and provinces in areas of strength, such as defence-security, border protection, education-training, human resources development, and Party building and local economic management.
She also underscored the importance of strengthening economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Bolikhamxay and Vietnamese border provinces, as well as their coordination in organising activities within the Laos-Vietnam, Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year in 2022, thus contributing to promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier, Mai visited Xithanaxay high school, which was a gift from Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to Bolikhamxay.
Talking to students and teachers at the school, Mai expressed her delight at the development in both the number and quality of teachers and students. The official said she hoped that students and teachers at the school will continue to promote the traditional solidarity and mutual support.
On the occasion, she presented 200 gifts to poor students at the school, while Ha Tinh leaders also gifted Bolikhamxay with 10 sets of computers.
At a meeting with leaders and staff of Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank)’s branch in Bolikhamxay, Mai congratulated the bank on the achievements it has made during its 10 years of operation in Laos, describing it as evidence of cooperation, close links and strong trust between Vietnam and Laos as well as their businesses.
She suggested Vietinbank continue to connecting Vietnamese investors in Laos as well as Lao businesses in Vietnam, thus helping speeding up joint projects, while continuing to conduct social welfare activities in Laos, thus making practical contributions to the expansion of partnerships between the two countries./.