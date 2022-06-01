Politics NA deputies discuss curbing petrol prices, settling bad debts Ensuring flexibility in curbing rising petrol prices and settling bad debts of credit institutions were scrutinised by National Assembly deputies on June 1 at a debate on the implementation of socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 during the legislature's ongoing third session.

Politics PM receives President of Lao State Inspection Authority Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat in Hanoi on June 1.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 1.

Politics Inspectorates of Vietnam, Laos work to advance ties Inspector General of Vietnam’s Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong held talks with President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat in Hanoi on June 1.