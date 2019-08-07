Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (L) receives the credentials of Thai Ambassador Tanee Sangrat on August 7 (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong received in Hanoi on August 7 for new ambassadors of Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Australia, Armenia, Morocco, India, Germany and Malaysia, who came to present credentials.The Vietnamese leader lauded the important role of ambassadors who serve as bridges for friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and their countries. He committed all possible support for them to accomplish their duties.Over the past years, Vietnam has stepped up comprehensive reform in a wide range of areas, resulting in socio-political stability, high economic growth and growing external relations, which is partly contributed by international friends, especially those in the region and having close relationship with Vietnam, he said.He stated that Vietnam consistently follows the external policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, being ready to be a friend and trustworthy partner of countries globally.On the occasion, he thanked the countries for providing support for Vietnam to fulfil its assigned tasks in the region and the world.The host hoped that during their tenures, ambassadors will have good impression about Vietnam, thus making practical and effective contributions to bilateral ties.He wished for the development of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the countries, for prosperity of each nation and for peace, friendship, cooperation and development in the region and the world.-VNA