Party’s founding anniversary observed in Cuba
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Committee in Cuba held a ceremony on February 3 to lay a wreath at a bust of President Ho Chi Minh in Havana to mark the 91st anniversary of the Party.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung speaks at the cermony, (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung, who is also Secretary of the Party Committee in Cuba, underlined the decisive role of the CPV since its establishment in all of Vietnam’s achievements and briefed attendees on the recently-concluded 13th National Party Congress.
He expressed his gratitude to Cuban friends who contributed to the construction and maintenance of the bust of the Vietnamese leader, thereby bringing the late President closer to the people of Cuba and making the venue among the symbols of Vietnam-Cuba friendship.
Yoel Diaz Gutierrez, the architect of the site, who was involved for nearly 60 years in friendship activities with Vietnam, recalled the milestones in bilateral relations and the deep sentiments of the Cuban people towards Vietnam.
The ceremony was held in line with health regulations to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Cuba./.