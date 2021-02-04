Society Over 1,127 tonnes of rice aid heading to Quang Binh for Tet More than 1,127 tonnes of rice from the national reserve will be handed over to the central province of Quang Binh between February 3 and 7, to help local people during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Khanh Hoa: Sick foreign sailor brought ashore for treatment A ship was dispatched by the Nha Trang Maritime Rescue Cooperation Centre (Nha Trang MRCC) early on February 4 to bring ashore a foreign sailor fallen ill aboard a Marshall Islands-registered vessel.

Society Transport sector remains vigilant against COVID-19: Deputy Minister Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has recently issued a document asking transport departments, railways, and airlines to enhance safety measures as travel demand increases for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday while the COVID-19 situation becomes more complicated.

Society Man detained for anti-government activities Police in the central province of Phu Yen said on February 4 they have launched legal proceedings against and detain a local man to investigate his role in “activities to overthrow the people’s administration,” under clause 1, Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code.