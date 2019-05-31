Peace in the land of the Catholic Church

Over 7 million parishioners (nearly 8% of the population) of the Catholic Church in Vietnam who live in 4,500 parishes nationwide are making contributions to the country's development and prosperity.
VNA
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 10:58:53
Print
In the desert of Ninh Thuan
Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province
Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon
CNN continues promoting Hanoi’s images in next five years
Carnival stirs up pedestrian street in Hanoi
More artifacts excavated in Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Exhibition highlights Vietnam-Russia cultural relations
Light festival in Ho Chi Minh City