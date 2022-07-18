People’s Police force honoured on 60th traditional day
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in Hanoi on July 17 marking the 60th traditional day of the People’s Police force (July 20, 1962-2022).
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in Hanoi on July 17 marking the 60th traditional day of the People's Police force (July 20, 1962-2022).
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent a congratulatory letter to the force on the occasion, hailing the accomplishments and contributions that the force has made over the past six decades.
In his remarks, PM Chinh said over the past 60 years since President Ho Chi Minh signed Decree 34 announcing orders on the duties, power and officer ranks of the people’s police force on July 20, 1962, the force has grown strong and excellently completed all duties assigned to it by the Party, State and people.
“During the glorious journey that is also full of hardship, thousands of officers of the force have died or been injured in duty to protect the people. Even when the country is in peace, members of the police force are still shedding blood to protect the peaceful and happy live of the people,” the PM said.
He required the force to continue closely monitoring and make forecast on the situation in order to well perform its advisory role to the Party and State in strategy, mechanisms and policies on ensuring security and social safety and order, contributing to building a law-governed socialist state, socialist democracy and socialist-oriented market economy.
The force should also enhance their combat readiness to prevent and control crime, and ensure political stability and social order and safety, Chinh said, instructing the force to increase international cooperation.
On the occasion, the people’s police force was conferred with the Ho Chi Minh Order. A number of collectives and individuals in the force were awarded with the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” and other noble decorations of the Party and State./.