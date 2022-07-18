Politics Vietnamese, Lao leaders hail significance of friendship year The Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 holds special significance to communications and education campaigns targeting people from all walks of life, particularly youth, on the unique bilateral traditional, special, and close-knitted ties between the two countries, affirmed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and visiting Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany at their meeting in Hanoi on July 17.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-Laos cultural and tourism ties contribute to each country’s development There has been dynamic and lively cultural exchange and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos over recent years, contributing to the development of each country in the new period, according to Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh.

Politics Promoting Vietnam-Laos ties - Existence, development rule of both countries: Lao diplomat The Vietnam-Laos relations have been special and rare ties with loyalty and purity, a priceless asset, a rule for existence and development of both countries and a decisive factor for the success of the revolution in each nation, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.