A driver gets his motorbike refilled at a petrol station. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment made on September 5 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.



The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel slid by 370 VND to a maximum of 23,350 VND (0,99 USD) per litre while that of RON95-III was cut by 430 VND to 24,230 VND per litre.



Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil was raised by 1,430 VND to 25,180 VND per litre, and that of kerosene was up by 1,390 VND to 24,440 VND per litre. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S fetched 16,540 VND per kg, a decline of 470 VND.



The two ministries also determined to extract 451-493 VND per litre from petrol price and 100-300 VND per litre from diesel and kerosene prices for the petrol price stablisation fund./.