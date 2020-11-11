At a gas station in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance announced adjustments to petrol prices from 15:00 on November 11.

The price of biofuel E5 RON92 was down by 224 VND to 13,885 VND (0.6 USD) per litre at the highest, and that of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were capped at 10,838 VND per litre and 9,562 VND, a fall of 380 VND and 155 VND per litre, respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 11,091 VND per kilogram, down 170 VND per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol RON95-III declined by 238 VND per litre to 14,701 VND per litre at the highest.

The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to make adjustments in accordance with fluctuations on the global market. Global petrol prices have been moving down in the reviewed period, according to the ministries./.