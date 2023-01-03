Retail prices of petrol are increased from January 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of petrol were increased in the latest adjustment on January 3 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up 330 VND per litre to 21,350 VND (0.91 USD).

Meanwhile, the retail price of RON 95 rose by 350 VND to 22,150 VND per litre.

The prices of diesel oil remained unchanged at 22,150 VND per litre and kerosene went up 600 VND to 22,760 VND per litre.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract 605 VND per litre from diesel oil and 200 VND per liter from kerosene, and 100 VND per kg from mazut for the petrol price stabilisation fund.

The adjustment of the retail petrol prices came after a new environment protection tax on gasoline passed by the National Assembly took effect on January 1./.