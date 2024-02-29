Business Vietnam welcomes over 22,000 new firms in two months Vietnam saw more than 22,000 newly-established firms in the first two months of this year with total registered capital amounting to 218.71 trillion VND (over 8.87 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus up nearly 2.9-fold Vietnam earned some 9.84 billion USD from agro-forestry-fishery exports in the first two months of this year, representing a year-on-year rise of 50.3%, and a trade surplus of 2.68 billion USD, up nearly 2.9-fold, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported.

Business Consumer price index in February inches up 3.98% The consumer price index (CPI) in February rose 1.04% against January and 3.98% year-on-year, fueled by high consumer demand for Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday and a surge in rice prices, the General Statistics Office said on February 29.

Business Tra fish leads Vietnam’s seafood exports to strong January growth Vietnam's aquatic product exports saw a strong start to the year, recording a 60.8% annual increase to reach 730 million USD in January, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.