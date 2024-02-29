Petrol prices now 300 VND higher per litre
The ceiling retail petrol prices have been revised up by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Starting from 3:00pm on February 29, the ceiling price of E5RON92 went up 277 VND to 22,752 VND per litre. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA)
Starting from 3:00pm on February 29, the ceiling price of E5RON92 went up 277 VND to 22,752 VND (0.92 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III was raised 330 VND to 23,929 VND per litre.
The prices of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene were capped at 20,773 VND and 20,785 VND per litre, down 137 VND and 136 VND, respectively.
At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to take 300 VND for the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for each kg of mazut./.