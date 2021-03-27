Petrol prices rise slightly in latest adjustment
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 27 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel rose 129 VND to 17,851 VND (0.78 USD) per litre at a maximum, and that of RON95 increased 165 VND to 19,046 VND per litre.
Diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, are now no more than 14,243 VND and 13,004 VND per litre, down by 158 VND and 169 VND, respectively.
Meanwhile, the price of Mazut 180CST was capped at 13,757 VND per kilogramme, down 12 VND.
According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market have been rising for 15 days, hence the upward adjustment.
They review fuel prices every 15 days to keep the domestic prices up to date with the global market./.