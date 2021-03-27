Business Interoperable QR Payment Linkage between Vietnam and Thailand launched The Interoperable QR Code for retail payment linkage between Vietnam and Thailand was launched on March 26, signifying the successful implementation of the cooperation in the area of financial innovation between the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) which began in 2019.

Business MIC focusing on popularising Mobile Money The successful implementation of Mobile Money, a pilot project that will pave the way for payments of limited value to be conducted using telecommunications accounts, is one of the major targets of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Business Programme supporting enterprises in optimising opportunities from EVFTA debuts A cooperation programme to help businesses to optimise advantages from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) through the Vietnam-EU e-commerce platform made debut in Hanoi on March 26.

Business Vietnam, UK exchange official notes of UKVFTA Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung on March 26 chaired a ceremony to exchange official notes between Vietnam and the UK confirming the effective date of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).