Petrol prices up nearly 700 VND per litre after latest adjustment
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The retail prices of oil and petrol were adjusted up starting from 3pm on April 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.
Accordingly, the ceiling retail price of RON95 bio-fuel was raised by 836 VND to 27,992 VND (1.22 USD) per litre, while that of E5RON92 was adjusted up 663 VND to no more than 27,134 VND per litre.
At the same time, the price of a litre of diesel is capped at 25,359 VND per litre, an increase of 979 VND. Kerosene price is also adjusted up by 801 VND per litre.
This is the first increase after the latest three consecutive reduction in petrol prices, with a total reduction of nearly 2,500 VND per liter.
The adjustment has been made in line with the world’s trend in petrol prices, the two ministries said./.