Business Viettel soars in global valuable brand ranking The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has jumped 126 spots to the 355th position in the Brand Finance Global 500 Ranking in 2020.

Business Authority urges close watch of export at border gates with China The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade has urged for a close watch of the export of Vietnamese farm produce, particularly fruits and aquatic products, to China through northern border gates to get prepared against any unexpected development and prevent backlogs, as the acute respiratory disease caused by novel corona virus (nCoV) is ravaging the region.

Business Vietnamese firms attend Fruit Logistica 2020 Nine Vietnamese vegetable and fruit processing businesses are showcasing their products at the Fruit Logistica 2020, the world’s leading fresh produce industry event that opens in Berlin on February 5.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on February 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 6, up 5 VND from the previous day.