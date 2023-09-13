Business Vietnamese products impress visitors at int’l food expo The Vietnamese pavilion has received impressive attention from visitors at the ongoing international Fine Food Australia 2023 Expo taking place from September 11-14 in Sydney.

Business Japan's Tokyu Group keen on further promoting cooperation with Binh Duong Japan's Tokyu Group Chairman Nomoto Hirofumi has pledged to continue cooperating and sharing its 100-year experience with the southern province of Binh Duong to turn the locality into a green, smart and worth-living city.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-Japan cooperation in supporting industries There remains ample room for Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises to foster cooperation in supporting industries that are increasingly developing and playing an important role in Vietnam's participation in the global supply chain as well as the global value chain, insiders have said.