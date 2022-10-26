Business Air routes considered to connect Quang Ninh with East Asian destinations Officials participating in the 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) have agreed to step up the opening of direct air routes linking Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh with some foreign member localities of this forum.

Business Looking through weaknesses to attract EU capital flows: Report The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the European-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) have helped the country attract foreign direct investment (FDI) from EU member states.

Business Embassy works to boost economic diplomacy between Vietnam, Thailand The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand considers economic diplomacy a main pillar among its tasks, together with political diplomacy, cultural diplomacy and overseas Vietnamese affairs, Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh has said.