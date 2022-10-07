Business Seminar seeks to step up Vietnam-France trade, investment cooperation Vietnam prioritises attracting projects in the fields of high technology, innovation, research and development as well as creates favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to promote the digital economy, green economy and circular economy and actively contribute to sustainable development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang at a seminar in Paris on October 7.

Business Vietnam's electric vehicle market sees great potential The Vietnamese electric vehicle market promises to be more exciting after many years of consumers saying no to hybrid and e-cars, industry insiders said.

Business Garment, textile, footwear industries face declining in orders Enterprises in the textile, garment and footwear industries are facing a decrease in orders through the rest of this year and possibly into the next year.