Petrovietnam’s fertiliser corporation sees impressive profit
The Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo) enjoyed a revenue of nearly 15 trillion VND (627.7 million USD) and a pre-tax profit of 5.3 trillion VND in the first nine months of this year, two-fold and three-fold increases respectively over those of the same period las year.
Hanoi (VNA) –
According to the PVFCCo, by the end of the third quarter, the corporation's Phu My Fertiliser Plant produced nearly 900,000 tonnes of fertilisers and chemicals of all kinds.
In the period, the corporation exported around 155,000 tonnes of fertilisers, three times the yearly target.
To achieve all goals set for 2022, the PVFCCo will maintain the safe, stable and effective implementation of production and business tasks.
It will seek measures to solve difficulties in production and trading of NPK products, and look for a stable gas supply./.