Pharmedi Vietnam 2023 opens in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13-16.(Photo: pharmed.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam international exhibition on products, equipment, supplies for medical, pharmaceutical, hospital and rehabilitation – Pharmedi Vietnam 2023 - kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.

The international health event is of regional scale with a total of 800 booths from 25 countries and territories.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Thi Lien Huong, Deputy Minister of Health, said the exhibition creates a favourable environment for units and enterprises in the field to raise their competitiveness and to strengthen trade promotion activities, digital transformation, and application of advanced technology in health and pharmaceutical industry.

It’s also an opportunity for enterprises to boost linkage, introduce products, and expand business manufacturing while actively contributing to protecting, caring for and improving public’s health.

This year’s exhibition focuses on introducing diverse display industries in the field of health, including products, machinery, equipment, and supplies in the fields of pharmaceuticals and dietary supplement, and raw materials for pharmaceutical production, and many more.

The event has received special attention from businesses from countries with developed medicine such as Poland, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and China, among others.

Several symposiums, in-depth seminars will also be held during the four-day event./.