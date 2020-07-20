Visitors at a medical fair (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 2020 Pharmed & Healthcare Vietnam (Pharmedi Vietnam) is slated for September 16-19 in both offline and online platforms in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on July 20.

It will be the first international medical fair in Vietnam to be held after the pandemic.

The two platforms are expected to help firms, including foreign ones, promote their brands, seek new partners and communicate with visitors through the event’s website and application.

On showcase will be pharmaceutical products, medical devices, healthcare services and dietary supplements, among others.

First held in 2005, Pharmedi Vietnam is viewed as a leading exhibition of the country’s health sector. Each edition draws an average of 10,000 participants, during which nearly 1,000 trade agreements are reached./.