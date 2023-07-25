Philippines, Malaysia to explore new cooperation areas
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on July 25 left for a three-day visit to Malaysia to identify new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.
In his departure speech in Manila, he expressed his belief that this is an opportune time to harness the potential of a revitalised relationship between the Philippines and Malaysia.
In Kuala Lumpur, Marcos is scheduled to meet with the King of Malaysia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and also local business leaders to showcase trade and investment opportunities.
The President said his visit looks to bolster cooperation in such fields as agriculture, food security, digital economy, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as explore new avenues for cooperation.
The Philippines and Malaysia, two major economies in Southeast Asia, have long enjoyed close economic and diplomatic ties./.