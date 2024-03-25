On display at the exhibition at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum are 150 photos divided into three parts.

The first part introduces 60 photos of Dien Bien Phu stronghold, strategic decisions, outstanding battles, and developments and significance of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

The second part focuses on the so-called Dien Bien Phu in the Air in 1972, depicting the US’s plot of conducting air raid in northern provinces using B-52 fighters, the sound guidelines of the Party, the hardships and sacrifices of Vietnamese troops and people in the battle that lasted 12 days and nights which forced the US Government to resume negotiations and sign the Paris Agreement in 1973.

The last part introduces today’s Hanoi and Dien Bien province, cultural features, and important events in the localities./.

VNA