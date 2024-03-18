The 211-page book contains 162 photos, both colour and black-and-white, re-creating the historic campaign, from March 13 to May 7, 1954.

On this occasion, the agency, where many documents and photos related to wars in Indochina are kept, has introduced the website featuring the Dien Bien Phu campaign photos to the public, at imagesdefense.gouv.fr.

It has also participated in producing two documentaries on the wars in Indochina, including parts on the Dien Bien Phu campaign.

The ECPAD is keeping up to 2,500 photos on the campaign taken by war journalists, and a number of documentaries produced during the period./.

VNA