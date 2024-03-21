The Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Complex, featuring landmarks such as A1 Hill, De Castries Bunker, and the Headquarters of the Campaign, has long been a tourist magnet. On March 16 and 17, over 15,000 visitors came to explore the Complex, each leaving Dien Bien Phu with unforgettable emotions.

The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum, featuring a panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, is a popular tourist spot in the north-western region, and welcomed more than 12,000 visitors from March 15 to 17.

The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum fully trains its guides and provides them with additional materials and stories to better serve visitors.

Dien Bien’s diverse cultural spaces, performances, and experiential activities, along with its historical landmarks, make it an appealing destination for tourists. It is expected to continue drawing domestic and international visitors, especially during the National Tourism Year 2024./.

VNA