A bird's-eye view of An Thoi town in Phu Quoc. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang has emerged as a new trending destination, spurred by the introduction of new air routes by Korean Air.



Despite a shorter Lunar New Year holidays from February 9-12, major Korean travel companies such as Hana Tour, Very Good Travel and Kyowon Tour Travel Easy on January 17 reported a remarkable annual surge in tour bookings, averaging around 50%.



Hana Tour revealed a substantial 48% increase in overseas travel bookings during the holidays, demonstrating the highest growth in Southeast Asia at 57%, followed by Japan at 25%, Europe 6%, South Pacific 6%, and China 5%. This underscores a discernible customer preference for destinations with shorter distances.



Breaking down the data by region, the demand for travel to Vietnam and Japan collectively constituted over half of the bookings, with 27% heading to Vietnam and 25% to Japan.

Analysing holiday booking data, Kyowon Tour Travel Easy identified Japan as having the highest proportion of reservations, accounting for 20.8% of the total. Vietnam secured the second position with a share of 11.7%.

Very Good Travel anticipated a booking growth of more than 10%. Among all international travel bookings, Southeast Asia took the lead with the highest share at 37.2%, followed by Japan at 29.1%, Europe 11.2%, Oceania 8.1%, and China 6.4%.

According to its data, newly emerging tourist destinations gaining popularity among travellers include Siem Reap in Cambodia, Phu Quoc in Vietnam, Taichung in Taiwan (China), and Matsuyama in Japan.

Renowned for its long beaches with gleaming white sand nestled beside inviting turquoise waters, Phu Quoc island received accolades from the American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CN Traveler) as one of the world’s top islands in 2023, marking its second consecutive year on the prestigious list.

Beyond its stunning landscapes, Phu Quoc stands out as one of Vietnam's most alluring destinations, offering a kaleidoscope of cultural-historical experiences and a range of accommodations, from affordable housing to luxurious resorts./.