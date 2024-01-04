The Kiss Bridge on Phu Quoc Island (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The US-based multinational news channel CNN has praised the newly opened Kiss Bridge on Phu Quoc Island, describing it as a new selfie hotspot where couples can share a romantic moment against the Vietnamese sunset.

Crafted by Italian architect Marco Casamonti, the design of Kiss Bridge took inspiration from 'The Creation of Adam', the classical fresco created by Michelangelo for the Sistine Chapel in Rome, and ‘The Legend of Nguu Lang and Chuc Nu', a Vietnamese folk tale about two young lovers who are separated by the Jade Emperor but permitted to meet once a year on the O Thuoc Bridge.

This wonder spans a distance of 800 meters with two separate walkways coming from opposite directions. In the middle there is a 30 cm gap, a distance which can be easily crossed with an embrace, a handshake, or… even a kiss.



The precise point gap has also been calculated to capture a spectacular sight – every January 1, the setting sun gracefully descends right between the bridge's two arches, creating a charming scene, making it one of the world's most stunning sunset spots.



In the article, CNN also mentioned the Golden Bridge in the central city of Da Nang. Locating more than 1,400m above sea level, the bridge is designed like two giant hands lift up a shimmering structure, it said. The Golden Bridge was one of the most impressive photos in 2018 of the CNN and the Kiss Bridge is expected to become another phenomenon for global travelers.

CNN said Phu Quoc is also regarded as Vietnam’s best island getaway and is favoured by honeymooners, adding that the Kiss Bridge expands the list of must-visit places when coming to the island.

Kiss Bridge is an item in the new entertainment complex in Phu Quoc island's Sunset Town with a total investment of more than 4,000 billion VND (164.8 million USD). The remaining entertainment spots for tourists include Night Market on Vui Phet Beach and the "Kiss of the Sea" show with a 7-minute fireworks display that takes place every night./.