The Phu Quoc island district in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang welcomed over 2.2 million visitors since the beginning of this year, including nearly 400,000 foreigners, up 35.5 percent year on year.

The Phu Quoc island district People’s Committee said ecotourism and entertainment hubs as well as high-end resorts have helped lure visitors to the island.



Currently, the island has over 600 accommodation facilities with about 18,000 rooms. Many domestic and international air routes have connected the island and various localities in Vietnam and the world.