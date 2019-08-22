Phu Quy island district in Binh Thuan province is known for its great potential for marine economic growth, especially in tourism, thanks to its favourable natural conditions and stunning landscapes.

Untouched sandy beaches with crystal clear water.

Tranquil atmosphere away from bustling urban lifestyle.

Phu Quy Island enchants tourists every time they visit.

In recent years, sea transportation connecting the mainland and the island has been improved. Since early 2016, with electricity ensured 24 hours a day, tourist arrivals to Phu Quy island have been increasing. It welcomed some 20,000 tourist arrivals in 2018. This year, more than 5,000 visited the island on Reunification Day and May Day holiday.

Phu Quy is not only an ideal getaway venue but also a destination for researchers thanks to its rich geologic, geomorphic, biologic, historic and cultural values. The island is also home to a sacred flag tower, which affirms Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty.

Phu Quy Island is eyed to develop eco and green tourism products. Thanks to its rich natural and cultural values, the local authority looks to diversify local tourism products with various tours expected to be introduced in the coming time, including sightseeing, experiencing and studying tours, among others.-VNA