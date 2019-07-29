A solar power project in central Vietnam. Phu Yen Province is building the first solar-powered public lighting system for Tuy Hoa’s Walking Street (Source: VNA)



- The central province of Phu Yen began construction on the second stage of the first solar-powered public lighting system for Tuy Hoa city’s walking street, which will make it the first urban area in central Vietnam lit by renewable energy.The provincial investment project managing board said solar panels will be installed with a total capacity of 104Kwp to supply clean energy for the lighting system, saving 360 tonnes of carbon per year. The lighting system will be operational later this year.In 2017, the first phase of the project placed solar panels on the rooftops of two public rest stops on downtown Doc Lap street. They helped supply power for nighttime use and reduced carbon emissions by 20 tonnes.Phu Yen is regarded central Vietnam’s third-strongest locality in the development of public solar power projects after Da Nang and Hoi An.The province built a solar-powered watering system for a sugarcane farm in Son Hoa district and a 30MW biomass power plant.According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, 16 investors have been seeking investment in solar, wind and gas power projects in the province.-VNA