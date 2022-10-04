Business Tra Vinh, Ben Tre develop sea-based economy Focusing all resources on developing the maritime economy holds great significance and is also the fastest way for the Mekong Delta provinces of Tra Vinh and Ben Tre to become rich and strong sea-based localities.

Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on October 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,423 VND/USD on October 4, up 11 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Nine month GDP up 8.83 percent Vietnam’s GDP grew by 8.83% in the first nine months of 2022, the highest increase in the period of 2011-2022.

Business Foreign newspapers highlight Vietnam’s economic outlook Foreign newspapers have highlighted Vietnam’s impressive success after the World Bank (WB) forecast that its economy will lead Asia with a growth rate of 7.2% this year, up from the previous forecast of 5.3% in April.