Business Air passengers reach record number in July The number of air passengers reached nearly 12 million in July, including over 10.5 million on domestic flights, an increase of 40.3% compared to July 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Vietnam, Poland want to step up food trade The Vietnam Chamber of Industry and Trade (VCCI) in Ho Chi Minh City partnered with the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam to host a networking event in food and beverage to boost trade between the two countries.

Business Automobile sale strongly rebounds in 7 months Automobile sales in Vietnam posted a month-on-month increase of 20% and a year-on-year surge of 88% in July, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reported on August 11.