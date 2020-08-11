PM approves investment plan of Dong Dang-Tra Linh expressway
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 approved the investment plan of the Dong Dang-Tra Linh expressway under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The 115km expressway connects the northern mountainous provinces of Lang Son and Cao Bang. It will have four lanes and allow vehicles to ply at 80km per hour.
The project will cost nearly 21 trillion VND (895.75 million USD) and comprise of two phases, with the first, from 2020-2024, running from the Tan Thanh border gate in Lang Son province to Phuc Sen commune, Quang Hoa district, Cao Bang province, and the second, after 2025, from Quang Hoa district to the Tra Linh border gate in Cao Bang province.
The project is expected to boost socio-economic development in the two provinces and ensure national defence and security, as well as the country’s border sovereignty.
The PM has assigned the People’s Committee of Cao Bang to sign the contract with the investor of the project./.