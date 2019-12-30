Business HCM City targets 7.6 percent industrial growth in 2020 The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade is targeting 7.6 percent growth in industrial production and 12 percent growth in retail sales of goods and services in 2020.

Business HAGL Agrico exports first batch of bananas to China The Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC (HAGL Agrico), an affiliate of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, has inaugurated a banana packing plant and shipped the first batch of fresh bananas to China to meet growing demand.

Business Vietnam Airlines’ profit hits over 146 million USD in 2019 The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines reported on December 30 that its profit in 2019 is estimated to hit nearly 3.37 trillion VND (146.20 million USD) – the highest level so far.

Business Heritages prove to be driver of Hanoi’s tourism development In recent years, Hanoi has established itself as a magnet for visitors from both across the country and around the world, a status the city has achieved largely by bringing into play its long-standing heritages.