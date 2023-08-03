A view of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Following the issuance of the resolution, ministries and agencies have proposed the Government and the PM issue many mechanisms and policies to quickly untangle knots in the market, according to PM Chinh.Thanks to such mechanisms and policies, along with others on banking, credit and investment, the property market has seen signs of recovery, he noted.However, its operations have remained unstable and the recovery has remained sluggish, pushing many real estate firms into difficulties, he said, stressing that such issues need time and joint efforts to be addressed.At the conference, participants looked into causes behind the problems and proposed tasks and solutions to promote the market in the time ahead./.