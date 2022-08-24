PM chairs Government’s monthly law-making meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 24 chaired the Government’s August meeting on law-making.
During this meeting, Government members are expected to discuss and contribute ideas on four draft laws: Land Law (amended), Law on Bidding (amended), Law on Cooperatives (amended), and Price Law (amended).
Speaking at the event, PM Chinh stated that perfecting institutions and building laws are among the three breakthroughs pointed out by recent Party congresses.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)The Government considers the building and perfecting of institutions as one of the important tasks that must be conducted regularly and continuously.
In this August meeting, the four draft laws discussed are sensitive, but essential in the current situation, as they can contribute to addressing difficulties in and serving post-pandemic recovery and sustainable development.
He asked Government members and heads of agencies to discuss thoroughly./.