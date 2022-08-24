Politics UN leader applauds Vietnam’s active contributions to UN United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard has hailed Vietnam's positive contributions in many aspects to the UN’s operations, including those from Vietnamese individuals that are working for UN agencies.

Politics President lauds diplomatic sector’s contributions to national development State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the diplomatic sector for its great contributions to national construction and defence during a meeting on August 23 with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the sector (August 28, 1945-2022).

Politics Official backs Vietnam’s priorities at UN Newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis expressed her support for priorities that Vietnam promotes at the UN, during a meeting with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on August 23.