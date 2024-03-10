Business Leather, footwear sector takes step in right direction to increase exports 2024 will continue to be a challenging year for the leather and footwear industry but there are still many prospects to increase exports this year, according to Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso) Phan Thi Thanh Xuan.

Business Infographic State-owned enterprises outperform 2023 business plans State-owned enterprises had basically gone ahead business and production plans in 2023, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Burgeoning postal market raises concerns over unhealthy competition The postal service revenue has experienced average growth of over 20% between 2019 and 2023, which has led to fierce competition on the market, raising concerns about the emergence of unhealthy competition.

Business Shrimp producers, exporters earn big from deep processing Facing strong competition from foreign rivals, Vietnam’s shrimp industry is promoting deep processing, generating big profits for both processors and exporters.