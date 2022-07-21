Politics Experts continue discussions on draft strategy for law-governed socialist state President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and experts on July 21 to discuss the drafting of a strategy for building and completing a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Politics Condolences to Cuba over former Party leader’s death The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of condolences to the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee over the death of José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, one of the founders of the PCC.

Politics Vietnam augmenting efforts against human trafficking: deputy spokeswoman Vietnam has been intensifying efforts to bring a stop to human trafficking in recent years, according to Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Politics Vietnam makes responsible contributions to ASEAN: deputy spokesperson Since joining ASEAN, Vietnam has increasingly proved itself to be a responsible and active member of the group as well as the international community, said Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.