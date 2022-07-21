PM: Land-related policies, laws important to Vietnam’s stability
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Policies and laws related to land are extremely important for the stability and sustainable development of Vietnam. In fact, the perfection of these policies and laws is based on the political orientations of the Party, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on July 21.
Chinh made the statement at the national conference looking into resolutions of the fifth plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee when he delivered a report on continuing to innovate and perfect institutions and policies, and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of land management and use so as to create a driving force for Vietnam to become a high-income developed country.
At its fifth plenum in May, the Party Central Committee passed a new resolution on these issues, together with three other resolutions.
According to Chinh, currently, the situations of the world and the region are still developing rapidly, complicatedly and unpredictably in terms of political and socio-economic affairs, and traditional and non-traditional security issues such as natural disasters, diseases and climate change, including those to land resources, which has affected the making and implementation of policies and laws on land in Vietnam.
Delegates to the conference (Photo: VNA)In addition, the development trend of the world, especially the strong impact of the fourth Industrial Revolution, requires a fundamental change in land planning and land use plan.
That context has posed an urgent requirement to continue innovating and perfecting institutions and policies; promptly removing obstacles in land use and management; ensuring the harmony of interests of the State, people and businesses; improving competitiveness; and effectively using land in order to create new resources and motivations for Vietnam to become a modern high middle-income industrialised country by 2030, and a high-income developed one by 2045.
The urgency to continue innovating and perfecting institutions and policies, and improving the effectiveness and efficiency of land management and use stems from three main reasons: the urgent need to clear and promote land resources to create impetus for development; political grounds; and practical basis, Chinh added.
Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (Photo: VNA)Also at the national conference, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh delivered a report on the resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas by 2030, with a vision to 2045./.