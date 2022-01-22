Society Second centre launched for victims of gender-based violence The second one-stop service centre to support victims of gender-based violence in Vietnam called “ Ngoi nha Anh Duong 2” was officially put into operation in the central province of Thanh Hoa on January 21.

Society Overseas Vietnamese honoured for contributions to homeland’s COVID-19 combat Overseas Vietnamese (OV) who have made great contributions to the home country's COVID-19 fight and development, were honoured in a meeting on January 22 within the framework of the annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme 2022.

Society Over 13,000 tonnes of rice provided to needy people in nine provinces Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed decisions on the free-of-charge provision of over 13,000 tonnes of rice sourced from the national reserves to nine provinces nationwide to support flood-hit and needy people during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and the between-crop period in early 2022.

Society New regulations for domestic travellers As from January 22, domestic passengers, regardless of their vaccine status, will no longer have to take a SARS-CoV-2 testing before their flight, with the exception of passengers from areas with a very high pandemic risk (red areas). ​