Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomes the OVs joining the Xuan Que huong programme (Photo: VNA)

He highlighted a number of achievements that Vietnam made in 2021 despite COVID-19 impacts, including the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils, and fruitful outcomes of COVID-19 control activities and socio-economic recovery. Vietnam has so far put the pandemic under control, becoming one of the six countries with highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the world, while macroeconomic stability and major balances were ensured, and business and production activities were resumed, he noted.Last year, Vietnam recorded a GDP growth of 2.58 percent, with total export revenue surging 22.6 percent to 668.5 billion USD and trade surplus of 4 billion USD, he said, adding that foreign direct investment in the country increased 9.2 percent. Social welfare was ensured, while the international integration was strengthened, and the country’s international stature was enhanced, he said. In the past two year, Vietnam operated many flights to repatriate more than 200,000 Vietnamese citizens home.The PM affirmed that the 5.3 million Vietnamese people abroad have made great contributions to these successes. The community also donated more than 80 billion VND and medical supplies as well as brainpower to the homeland, while directly engaging in the pandemic fight at home.Holding that 2022 is an important year in the implementation of the targets for the 2021-2025 period, with many forecast difficulties and challenges, the PM stressed the need for synergy and the great national solidarity of Vietnamese people at home and abroad. The Government will work hard to make the way home shorter for all OVs, he stated.Along with rolling out measures to support the community to enhance their legal status in the host country and settle down, the Government will continue to improve the efficiency of citizen protection work and the management of guest workers and students, and expand the teaching of Vietnamese language among the community, he said. He added that Vietnam will continue to complete policies to create more favourable conditions for OVs to contribute their brainpower to the homeland’s development./.