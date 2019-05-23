Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 22 (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam and Russia have a lot of potentials to accelerate their cooperation and should strive for a two-way trade value of 10 billion USD by 2020, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow on May 22.



President Putin said the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership has a high level of trust and welcomed the official visit by PM Phuc in the context that the two countries are organising activities to mark 25 years of the signing of the treaty on basic principles of the Vietnam-Russia friendship and the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



For his part, PM Phuc expressed his joys to re-visit Russia, asserting that Vietnam always treasures the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia as well as the valuable support and assistance provided by Russian people for Vietnamese people in the past and at the present.



The leaders highly spoke of trade cooperation in recent time, citing the effective implementation of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union and showed their willingness to continue unblocking trade barriers, especially to agricultural and seafood and aquatic products.



They asserted the importance of energy and oil and gas cooperation, agreeing to continue encouraging and creating favourable conditions for the operation of the two countries’ oil and gas companies in the respective countries, as well as the implementation of the project on nuclear technology and science research centre in Vietnam, saying the field boasts promising cooperation.



Besides traditional cooperative fields, Vietnam and Russia have potential for cooperation in high technology and digital technology, they said.



President Putin affirmed that Russia is ready to assist Vietnam to build an e-government, including online public service portals, information security centres, and smart city models.



PM Phuc affirmed that Russia is a reliable partner of Vietnam in the fields of defence and military security and technology and agreed with President Putin that the two countries continue working together multilaterally and bilaterally in these fields so to meet the countries’ practical benefits and work for peace, security and development in the region and the world.



The leaders discussed an array of regional and global issues of shared concern, agreeing to continue coordinating closely and supporting each other at multilateral forums.



President Putin affirmed that Russia supports the settlement of disputes at the East Sea by peaceful measures in conformity with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the early compilation of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).



On the occasion, PM Phuc conveyed the regards and invitation to visit Vietnam from Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong to President Putin. President Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and said he will arrange to soon visit Vietnam.-VNA