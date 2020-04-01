Politics Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

Politics Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19 Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.

Politics Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, during their recent phone talks.