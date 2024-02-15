Illustrative image (Photo: https://baochinhphu.vn/)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered solutions to ensure the supply of electricity and coal and gas for electricity production in the coming time.



In a recent directive, he stressed that ensuring electricity supply and national energy security ís the foundation and a crucial prerequisite for socio-economic development, determining the success of the national industrialisation and modernisation.



The government leader requested the State steering committee for important national and key energy projects to focus on directing, inspecting, coordinating, and urging the implementation of tasks on investing and building national important programmes, works, and projects in the energy industry under resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government, and decisions and directives of the PM.



Ministries, sectors, and People’s Committees of localities were requested to resolve difficulties related to land clearance for national important energy works and projects.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will be responsible for directing the implementation of National Power Development Plan VIII, focusing on tasks to ensure supply for the power system in the north in the coming years.



It was ordered to direct the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and the National Power System Dispatch Centre to operate power systems to ensure supply and develop plans for supplying power to ensure the supply backup and response to extreme operating scenarios that may occur.



The ministry was also tasked with forecasting and developing plans to direct the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), the Vietnam Industry - Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin), and the Dong Bac Corporation to continuously provide adequate amounts and types of coal for power production following signed contracts.



The PM’s Directive underlined the need to effectively implement requirements on enhancing electricity saving, and the national target programme on economical and efficient use of energy; and speed up the application of technology, and innovation to increase labour productivity in the energy sector.



It also required strict and effective implementation of state management for power sources produced and traded in the non-state area./.