Business Infographic Vietnam aims for 800,000 - 850,000 ha of rubber by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is aiming for Vietnam’s total rubber plantation area to reach some 800,000 - 850,000 ha by 2030, with 100% of rubber latex and wood to obtain planting area codes for product origin traceability.

Business Bac Lieu targets national shrimp hub status With the aim of becoming a "national shrimp industry hub" and focusing on creating the "Bac Lieu clean shrimp" brand to develop a shrimp value chain, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has set developing hi-tech shrimp farming models as a primary direction.

Business Vietnam attends tourism fair in India Da Nang city’s Tourism Department, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and the Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports Joint Stock Company (Vietravel) have opened booths to promote Vietnam tourism at the 31st South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE 2024) in Greater Noida, India.