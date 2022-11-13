PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with US President Joe Biden in Phnom Penh
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with US President Joe Biden on November 12 within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The two leaders affirmed they treasure and give high priority to the Vietnam - US comprehensive partnership and agreed to increase dialogues at all levels, especially high-level ones, via flexible forms.
In the short term, the two countries will coordinate to properly prepare for the coming phone talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and President Biden, and work to arrange high-level mutual visits at suitable points of time when possible.
President Biden suggested the two countries strongly push ahead with bilateral cooperation and capitalise on the untapped potential to develop the relations intensively and effectively, especially in the fields of mutual interests, thereby actively contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.
On this occasion, PM Chinh conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s invitations to President Biden to visit Vietnam. The US leader accepted the invitation with pleasure and promised to make the trip at a suitable point of time./.