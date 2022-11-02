Hanoi seeks stronger partnership with US
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen led a delegation to the US to strengthen investment, trade and tourism promotion activities and seek more US business partners.
In San Francisco, the delegation had a meeting with Director of the San Francisco Mayor's Office of International Trade and Commerce before holding a seminar on investment, trade and tourism promotion between Hanoi and San Francisco.
The seminar drew representatives from the Vietnamese American Business Association (VABA) and a number of US enterprises in areas of environment and waste treatment, finance-banking, digital and information technology, construction, real estate, and suppliers for major restaurants in the US, as well as overseas Vietnamese businesses in the US.
In Washington, the delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy. They also had a working session with representatives from Washington Mayor’s Office.
At the meetings and events, Quyen popularised support policies and incentives that Hanoi has given to investors as well as the potential and advantages of the city - one of the two major economic locomotives of Vietnam. He also fielded questions by businesses.
Quyen noted that Hanoi’s export revenue generated from the US market reached 3.4 billion USD in 2021, up 25.9% year on year, while the city imported 1.3 billion USD from the market, a rise of 23%.
The official underlined that Hanoi is highly valued for its socio-political stability, economic potential and advantages in rich cultural values and tourism./.