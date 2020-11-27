PM Phuc: creating best environment for innovative startups
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at Techfest 2020 (Photo: Techfest)
Hanoi (VNA) – It is necessary to create the best environment for innovative startups and startup ecosystem, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a dialogue with investors, experts and entrepreneurs in Hanoi on November 27.
He said the startup spirit has become popular in Vietnam, and stressed that innovation of more than 100 million Vietnamese people, both at home and abroad, should be regarded as new, endless resources that need to be fully tapped.
The leader, however, pointed out the incomplete domestic startup ecosystem, along with obstacles regarding mechanisms and resources, particularly capital.
Supporting startups will be a top priority of the Government, he said, pledging to hold more dialogues and step up the communications work in order to devise financial mechanisms and carry forward the role of private investment funds.
During the dialogue, held within the framework of the national innovative startup day Techfest 2020, participants also touched upon such issues as digital transformation, opportunities, and role of youngsters in startup and high-quality human resources.
Nguyen Anh Tuan, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of Vietnam Youth Federation, said ministries and agencies have adjusted a wide range of policies to facilitate startups.
Apart from various programmes of the Government and ministries and agencies, localities have also made decisions and rolled out plans and programmes to support startups in general and innovative startups in particular, he said./.