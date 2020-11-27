Politics Vietnam-Russia parliamentary ties enjoy positive progress: top legislator The Vietnam-Russia parliamentary relations have enjoyed positive progress over the recent past, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on November 27.

Politics Australian Governor-General highlights strategic partnership with Vietnam The Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership has created a framework to advance the bilateral ties, particularly in politics, economy, security, education and environment, Australian Governor-General David Hurley said on November 27.

Politics Top legislator hosts outgoing Cuban ambassador National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 27 lauded contributions by Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera to consolidating and developing the traditional friendship and special cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba over the past time.

Politics Party inspections must be comprehensive, cautious: Top leader Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said on November 27 that Party inspection and supervision work must be carried out regularly, comprehensively, openly, democratically, and cautiously.