Politics 11 laws, codes adopted at NA 8th session Legislators met at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 27, the last working day of the 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Deputy PM lauds Australian state’s cooperation with VN's localities Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has spoken highly of Victoria state’s cooperation with Vietnamese localities, notably Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, during his working visit to Australia.

Politics Infographic Strengthening Mekong-RoK cooperation The Mekong-RoK cooperation was initiated at the 13th ASEAN-RoK Summit on October 29, 2010 when Korean President Lee Myung-bak proposed organising the Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Politics Associations seek measures to foster Vietnam-Thailand friendship The 10th joint conference of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association took place in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on November 27.