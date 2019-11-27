Business Vietnam, Indonesia step up cooperation in financial supervision A delegation of the Vietnamese National Financial Supervisory Commission led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Khach visited and held working sessions with agencies in Indonesia’s financial safety network in Jakarta from November 24-26.

Business Vietnam attracts 31.8 billion USD in FDI in 11 months Vietnam attracted 31.8 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of 2019, up 3 percent year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in HCM City The Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2019 (VIAE 2019), the first expo on aviation technologies and equipment in the country, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26.

Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on November 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on November 27, unchanged from the previous day.