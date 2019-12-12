PM promises to create optimal conditions for US enterprises
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed the Vietnamese government’s determination to reform the country’s business environment and provide all possible support for foreign enterprises, including those from the US, to do business in Vietnam.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and USABC Chairman Keith Williams (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed the Vietnamese government’s determination to reform the country’s business environment and provide all possible support for foreign enterprises, including those from the US, to do business in Vietnam.
During a reception in Hanoi on December 12 for a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) led by its Chairman Keith Williams, PM Phuc said he himself and ministers have always paid attention to approving and accelerating the implementation of major US projects in Vietnam.
Lauding the US as one of the most important partners of Vietnam in various areas, he said Vietnam is always sincere, straightforward and open with US enterprises.
Mentioning Vietnam’s goal of achieving a balanced trade with the US, the PM suggested that the USABC should play a greater role in promoting bilateral ties and the flow of US investment into Vietnam.
As the year 2020 is significant to the bilateral relationship, PM Phuc expected that the two sides would further deepen the strategic partnership towards celebrating the 25th anniversary of Vietnam – US diplomatic ties.
On the occasion, he asked the USABC to continue serving as an important bridge between the two governments to strengthen the comprehensive partnership, with economic-trade ties being a foundation.
The government leader also urged US firms to continue paying attention to the Vietnamese market, directly and indirectly invest in fields of Vietnam’s demand such as infrastructure, aviation and finance-banking.
He wished that the USABC would continue helping major US enterprises to make business trips to Vietnam next year when Vietnam will assume the role of ASEAN Chair, thus further bolstering the US-ASEAN trade and investment ties.
Williams, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its achievements, including its successes at the freshly-ended 30th SEA Games and election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and ASEAN Chair.
He expressed optimism about Vietnam’s gross domestic product growth and exports, and hoped that the USABC would partner with Vietnam in increasing exports.
The guest said the USABC highly valued Vietnam’s successes in foreign direct investment attraction and wanted to contribute to boosting a balanced trade between the two nations.
The USABC members said the US is ready to assist Vietnam in fulfilling the role of ASEAN Chair next year. They expressed support for the US to intensify ties with ASEAN member states, including Vietnam.
The USABC agreed to assist ASEAN in workforce, digital transformation and capacity improvement for ASEAN small and medium-sized enterprises, they said./.
During a reception in Hanoi on December 12 for a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) led by its Chairman Keith Williams, PM Phuc said he himself and ministers have always paid attention to approving and accelerating the implementation of major US projects in Vietnam.
Lauding the US as one of the most important partners of Vietnam in various areas, he said Vietnam is always sincere, straightforward and open with US enterprises.
Mentioning Vietnam’s goal of achieving a balanced trade with the US, the PM suggested that the USABC should play a greater role in promoting bilateral ties and the flow of US investment into Vietnam.
As the year 2020 is significant to the bilateral relationship, PM Phuc expected that the two sides would further deepen the strategic partnership towards celebrating the 25th anniversary of Vietnam – US diplomatic ties.
On the occasion, he asked the USABC to continue serving as an important bridge between the two governments to strengthen the comprehensive partnership, with economic-trade ties being a foundation.
The government leader also urged US firms to continue paying attention to the Vietnamese market, directly and indirectly invest in fields of Vietnam’s demand such as infrastructure, aviation and finance-banking.
He wished that the USABC would continue helping major US enterprises to make business trips to Vietnam next year when Vietnam will assume the role of ASEAN Chair, thus further bolstering the US-ASEAN trade and investment ties.
Williams, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its achievements, including its successes at the freshly-ended 30th SEA Games and election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and ASEAN Chair.
He expressed optimism about Vietnam’s gross domestic product growth and exports, and hoped that the USABC would partner with Vietnam in increasing exports.
The guest said the USABC highly valued Vietnam’s successes in foreign direct investment attraction and wanted to contribute to boosting a balanced trade between the two nations.
The USABC members said the US is ready to assist Vietnam in fulfilling the role of ASEAN Chair next year. They expressed support for the US to intensify ties with ASEAN member states, including Vietnam.
The USABC agreed to assist ASEAN in workforce, digital transformation and capacity improvement for ASEAN small and medium-sized enterprises, they said./.